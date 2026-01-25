Home

Former Awami League MP slams Yunus government, alleges ISI presence in Bangladesh, says, ‘Pakistani occupation forces are now roaming freely’

Hasina, 78, has been living in India after she fled Dhaka following the collapse of her government in August 2024.

As Bangladesh nears its next general elections, former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s Awami League increased its attacks against Muhammad Yunus’ interim government. A day earlier, Sheikh Hasina, who was ousted from office, said that the country “has plunged into an age of terror” and “there is a treacherous plot to barter away the territory and resources of Bangladesh to foreign interests.”

What exactly is Nasim accusing the government of?

Now, Bahauddin Nasim, a senior Awami League member and former member of parliament (MP), has made serious allegations against the Yunus government. In an interview with news agency ANI from an undisclosed location, Nasim claimed that senior officials linked to Pakistan’s military intelligence had recently visited Bangladesh. He said, “The ISI’s second-in-command had visited Dhaka. The Generals from the Pakistan army had been frequenting Dhaka.”

Where are the Pakistani forces allegedly operating in Bangladesh?

He raised serious allegations regarding the presence of Pakistan’s intelligence agency in Bangladesh and accused the interim administration of allowing foreign influence to expand within the country. In an interview with ANI, he described the approach of Yunus’ regime as fascism. He went on to claim that under Yunus’ administration, democracy is dead and law and order are completely absent in Bangladesh.

“Nasim alleged that Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) has a long-standing reputation internationally for supporting militant groups through shelter, training, and financial assistance, particularly across parts of South and Southeast Asia. As per him, such activities were effectively blocked during the tenure of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, when Bangladesh maintained internal security, communal harmony, and a secular democratic character.

“This is nothing new. However, during the tenure of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, such evil forces had no opportunity to enter Bangladesh, and Bangladesh was a peaceful country. Bangladesh was governed as a secular state, rich in democratic and communal harmony, where there was a genuine sense of amity between Hindus and Muslims. This is the tradition and continuity of the Bengali people,” he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

According to him, large numbers of people across Bangladesh are fighting for their very existence from day to day due to this political situation; He also claims that there is a deliberate plan to take out all members of the Awami League party, as well as followers of Hinduism, writers and poets, and anyone who advocates for democracy within Bangladesh. Has stated that many people have already died as a result of such attacks and that minority groups are continuously subjected to and threatened by all types of extremist and radical movements in Bangladesh. Nasim claimed that “Muhammad Yunus has blood on his hands”.

“Since the monstrous group of terrorists, who designed the overthrow of the government and seized state power, came into power, we have seen that those whom we consider the Pakistani occupation forces and their collaborators are now roaming freely inside and outside the country’s power structure. Under their influence, Muhammad Yunus has increased his ties with Pakistan on his own initiative,” he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

In addition, Nasim accused the Muhammad Yunus administration of protecting and promoting radicalized groups. Nasim stated that the absence of the law in Bangladesh is a direct result of the present Interim Government’s actions and has created a climate of fear and instability throughout the entire nation.

Where is Sheikh Hasina?

In her first public address to a gathering in India since fleeing Dhaka 17 months ago, Bangladesh’s deposed prime minister, Sheikh Hasina leader also said Bangladesh should urge the United Nations to conduct a “truly impartial investigation” into the events of the past year and urged the people to rise up unitedly to “restore” the constitution and protect the religious minorities.

Hasina’s message in a pre-recorded audio clip was played out at an event in New Delhi, and it came a day after campaigning for the February 12 parliamentary elections began in Bangladesh. The Awami League party has been barred from contesting the polls.

“In this grave hour, the entire nation must rise united, galvanised by the spirit of our great Liberation War,” she said in the audio message that was played out at an event at the Foreign Correspondents Club in New Delhi. “To overthrow the foreign-serving puppet regime of this national enemy at any cost, the brave sons and daughters of Bangladesh must defend and restore the Constitution, reclaim our independence, safeguard our sovereignty, and revive our democracy,” she said, PTI reported. Hasina, 78, has been living in India after she fled Dhaka following the collapse of her government in August 2024, in the face of a massive anti-government agitation. “At this darkest time for our countrymen and women, we reaffirm our determination to help you restore the thriving homeland that was snatched away from you,” she said.

