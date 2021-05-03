New Delhi: Former Bangladesh Prime Minister Begum Khaleda Zia was on Monday admitted to the Coronary Care Unit of a private hospital in Dhaka after she complained of breathing issues, her personal physician said. The Nationalist Party Chairperson was admitted to the hospital on April 27 night for medical tests after she tested positive for COVID-19 for the second time last month. Also Read - Baricitinib Tablets Get Emergency Use Okay For COVID-19 Treatment

Professor Dr A.Z.M. Zahid Hossain made the announcement.

According to reports, a staff member of Khaleda Zia had complained of fever and body aches and when tested for coronavirus, the results came out positive. It is being said that the former Bangladesh PM may have contracted the disease from there.

With IANS inputs