Islamabad [Pakistan]: Pakistan’s former Chief Justice, Muhammad Noor Meskanzai, was shot dead outside a mosque in Balochistan on Friday. Assailants opened fire at Muhammad Noor Meskanzai outside the mosque in the Kharan area, which left him gravely injured, Kharan Superintendent of Police Asif Halim told Dawn.Also Read - Ten insurgents killed in Balochistan by paramilitary troops

The former chief justice was taken to a nearby hospital, where he died of his injuries, the report said. Also Read - 8 militants, 2 soldiers killed in southwest Pakistan

According to reports, freedom fighters of the Baloch Liberation Army claimed responsibility for killing the former Chief justice of Pakistan.

Expressing condolences over the death of the “fearless judge”, Balochistan chief minister Mir Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo said his services were “unforgettable”. Quetta Bar Association (QBA) President Ajmal Khan Kakar also condemned Muskanzai’s killing. He said every citizen of Pakistan was deeply saddened by the death of the former judge.

There has been a spike in militant attacks in Pakistan. September witnessed 42 militant attacks with an increase of 35 per cent compared to August. The Pakistani think tank also observed an increase of 106 per cent in violence in erstwhile Fata and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

He also served as the chief justice of the Balochistan High Court.

(With inputs from ANI)