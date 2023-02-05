Home

Former Egyptian PM Sherif Ismail Dies at 67

Fomer Egyptian Prime Minister Sherif Ismail died at the age of 67, Egypt's official news agency MENA reported.

(FILES) In this file photo taken on October 10, 2015 Egypt Prime Minister Sherif Ismail and his French counterpart take part in a joint press conference at the Office of the Prime Minister in Cairo. - Former Egyptian prime minister Sherif Ismail, who served during President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi's first term in office, died on February 4, 2023 at the age of 67. Ismail was sworn in as prime minister in 2015 before resigning in 2018 as Sisi began his second presidential term, after a landslide victory against one of his supporters. (Photo by Kenzo TRIBOUILLARD / AFP)

Cairo: Fomer Egyptian Prime Minister Sherif Ismail died at the age of 67, Egypt’s official news agency MENA reported. Ismail had a disease in the digestive system, according to earlier official media reports, Xinhua News Agency reported.

Ismail served as the country’s prime minister between 2015 and 2018. He was minister of petroleum and mineral resources from 2013 to 2015.

His death on Saturday was mourned by Eyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi, Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly and other Egyptian officials.

“He was truly a great man, who undertook responsibility at one of the most difficult times and conditions and he was up to it,” a statement released by the presidency quoted Sisi as saying.

“I have known him as a selfless, dedicated, trustworthy and giving person, upholding his country’s and people’s interests above personal gains,” the Egyptian president added, expressing “deep sorrow” for Ismail’s passing.