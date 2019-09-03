New Delhi: Former Pakistani High Commissioner to India, Abdul Basit was left red-faced after he retweeted a photo of an adult filmstar claiming him to be a Kashmiri man who lost his vision due to pellet injury. Basit had retweeted a tweet with a picture, whose caption read, “Yousuf from Ananthnag…lost vision due from pellet…pls raise your voice.”

Naila Inayat, a Pakistan based journalist tweeted screenshots of the post saying, “Former Pakistani High Commissioner to India Abdul Basit, mistakes Johnny Sins for a Kashmiri man who lost vision from a pellet. Unreal times these, really.”

This is not the first time Pakistan has indulged in embarrassing goof-ups. Two years back, Maleeha Lodhi, Pakistan’s top diplomat had shared a picture at the UNSC claiming it was ‘atrocities committed by India in Kashmir’. The picture was originally from Palestine.

Former Pakistani high commissioner to India Abdul Basit, mistakes Johnny Sins for a Kashmiri man who lost vision from pellet. Unreal times these, really. pic.twitter.com/9h1X8V8TKF — Naila Inayat नायला इनायत (@nailainayat) September 2, 2019

Following his goof-up, Basit was trolled mercilessly by Twitterati on the micro-blogging site.

Recently, Pakistanis have resorted to propagating fake news, ever since the Narendra Modi-led government has announced its decision to scrap the special status of Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 of the Indian constitution and bifurcate the state into two Union Territories – J&K, Ladakh.

Besides, several fake profiles have also been created by Pakistan to spread ‘fake news’ to discredit India. Brijesh Singh, Special Inspector General (SIG) of Police, Maharashtra Cyber, while speaking to reporters had asked people to verify information on social media before forwarding that to others.

“Several fake accounts with Indian names are being made on social media. These accounts are posting inflammatory content. It was observed that such things are being done from the Pakistan side, a campaign is being undertaken,” said Singh while speaking to ANI.

“Fake videos are being circulated and photos are being used out of context to show as if genocide is taking place in Kashmir. The verified accounts in Pakistan are also sharing such fake news,” Singh added.

Discussing a recent fake news incident, Singh told that a few days back, a military colonel’s picture was posted on a social media platform and it was depicted that he will be leaving the Army.

“People create such fake accounts in a systematic manner and by adopting a particular kind of language. People should be aware of such accounts and they should visit the profile and check it thoroughly. These accounts also post several screenshots which cannot be actually verified,” asserted Singh.