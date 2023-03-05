Home

Former Pak PM Imran Khan Not At His Residence As Cops Arrive To Arrest Him; PTI Threatens Mass Protests

A non-bailable arrest warrant had been issued against Khan by a district and sessions court in the federal capital on February 28.

Police arrive at former Pakistan PM Imran Khan's residence to arrest him in Toshakhana case (File Photo)

Islamabad: Islamabad police, on Sunday afternoon, arrived at former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s residence at Zaman Park, Islamabad, to arrest him in the Toshakhana case. However, Khan was not at his residence when the cops arrived, tweeted Islamabad Police. Imran is accused of allegedly concealing, in his assets declarations, details of the gifts he retained from the Toshakhana — a repository where presents handed to government officials from foreign officials are kept. A non-bailable arrest warrant had been issued against Khan by a district and sessions court in the federal capital on February 28. Sources said that Khan will be arrested after all legal requirements are completed, The News reported.

The Islamabad Police claimed that the PTI chief was “avoiding” the arrest, adding that the superintendent of police had “gone into Imran’s room but he was not present there”.

Imran Khan Attacks The Current Regime For Converting Pakistan Into A ‘Banana Republic’

Imran Khan attacked the current regime for converting Pakistan into a “banana republic. “What future can a country have when crooks are thrust as rulers upon it? SS [Shehbaz Sharif] was about to be convicted by NAB (National Accountability Bureau) for Rs8 bn money laundering and by FIA (Federal Investigation Agency) for another Rs16 bn corruption when he was rescued by Gen Bajwa who kept getting NAB cases trial postponed,” he tweeted.

What future can a country have when crooks are thrust as rulers upon it? SS was about to be convicted by NAB for Rs 8 bn money laundering & by FIA for another Rs 16 bn corruption when he was rescued by Gen Bajwa who kept getting NAB cases trial postponed. While under trial he was — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) March 5, 2023

The PTI chief went on to say that while Shehbaz was under trial, he was made the prime minister.

“He has since proceeded to select heads of those institutions investigating his cases — first FIA and now NAB — simply to get his name permanently cleared in Rs16 bn corruption and Rs8 bn money laundering cases against him.

“This is how a country becomes a banana republic,” he added.

PTI Workers Threaten Countrywide Mass Protests

Meanwhile, PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry said that any attempt to arrest Khan will seriously worsen the situation.

“I want to warn this incompetent and anti-Pakistan government not to push Pakistan into further crisis and act sensibly, the workers should reach Zaman Park,” PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry wrote on Twitter.

He then called on party workers across the country to prepare. “If they cross the red line, there will be a protest that Pakistan has never seen before,” Fawad added.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.