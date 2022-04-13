New Delhi: Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan is in the eye of a storm as allegations have emerged that he sold off a “gifted necklace”, said media reports adding that the Pakistan Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has initiated the first inquiry.Also Read - HSF Presents Programme For Saving Hindu Girls in Pakistan From Forcible Conversion to Islam

Pakistan’s top inquiry agency has started an investigation into the sale of a gifted necklace belonging to the ‘Toshakhana’ (state gift repository), said 24News HD TV channel. Also Read - US-Pakistan Have ‘Shared Interests’, Enjoy ‘Healthy Military’ Relationship: Pentagon Spokesman

The report said that the necklace was sold to a jeweller in Lahore for Rs 180 million through Zulfi Bukhari, one of the closest aides of former premier Imran Khan. Also Read - I'm Going To Disturb Him: Pakistan Pacer Hasan Ali Intends To Be In England Stalwart's Pocket During Lancashire County Stint

According to the experts, the public gifts can be kept in the personal closet by paying its half price of but Imran Khan deposited a few lakh which was illegal.

Syed Zulfiqar Bukhari, the former special assistant to the prime minister on Overseas Pakistanis on Tuesday denied that there was any truth in the reports about the selling of a necklace, The News reported.

Talking to Geo News, Zulfi Bukhari said that there never had been any talk about the necklace and the allegations were ill-founded and baseless.

Earlier, there were reports quoting the Federal Investigation Agency that an inquiry has been initiated against former Prime Minister Imran Khan for selling a precious necklace from Toshakhana, inflicting a loss to the national exchequer.

It was reported that the necklace was sold to a jeweller in Lahore through Zulfi Bukhari for Rs 180 million, while only a fraction of that amount was paid to Toshakhana.

(With agency inputs)