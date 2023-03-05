Home

News

World

Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan Likely To Get Arrested As Police Arrive At His Residence

Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan Likely To Get Arrested As Police Arrive At His Residence

A non-bailable arrest warrant had been issued against Khan by a district and sessions court in the federal capital on February 28.

Police arrive at former Pakistan PM Imran Khan's residence to arrest him in Toshakhana case (File Photo)

Islamabad: Islamabad police, on Sunday afternoon, arrived at former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s residence at Zaman Park, Islamabad, to arrest him in the Toshakhana case, reported Pakistan media. A non-bailable arrest warrant had been issued against Khan by a district and sessions court in the federal capital on February 28. Sources said that Khan will be arrested after all legal requirements are completed, The News reported.

Meanwhile, PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry said that any attempt to arrest Khan will seriously worsen the situation.

“I want to warn this incompetent and anti-Pakistan government not to push Pakistan into further crisis and act sensibly, the workers should reach Zaman Park,” PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry wrote on Twitter.

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest World News on India.com.