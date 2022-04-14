Islamabad: In the latest potshot at her former Pakistan Prime Minister, Imran Khan’s ex-wife Reham Khan on Wednesday said he has “comedic talent” and could take the spot vacated by his “good” friend Navjot Singh Sidhu at the ‘The Kapil Sharma’. Reham Khan, who has always been vocal in her criticism of the former cricketer, also mocked her ex-husband, saying he should try his hand at Bollywood.Also Read - I Will Be Dangerous Now, I Was Not When I Was In Power: Ex-Pakistan Imran Khan

Speaking to a Pakistani reporter, she also mocked Imran Khan for his statement that "no superpower can dictate terms to India" and called him "khuddar quam (very self-respecting people)", while referring to the "foreign conspiracy".

Reham Khan (Imran Khan's Ex wife) said, he should be given chance in Bollywood. He have good comedian tallent. As Paji (Navjot Singh Sidhu) place is vacant in Kapil Sharma Show, he can be place there. He have good friendship with Paji and he also started Poetry, she said. 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/B8GBl93DfT — Koustuv 🇮🇳 (@srdmk01) April 13, 2022



“He became emotional. I feel that India should make a space for him. Maybe in Bollywood. I believe he can give an oscar-winning performance,” she said while speaking to a Pakistani reporter.

When asked the kind of role he should be offered, she said, “That depends on him. In Bollywood, heroes become villains and villains become more popular. But I feel he also has comedic talent… If nothing else, you know Paaji’s (Navjot Sidhu’s) place is vacant in The Kapil Sharma Show. And now, he is also into shero-shayari (Urdu couplets),” said Reham Khan.

“Also, he has very good relations with Paaji, so I feel there can be some sharing with him,” she barbed further.

The remarks came on the same day of Imran Khan’s first address to Pakistan after being ousted from power. This is not the first time Reham Khan has criticized Imran Khan. She has been unsparingly sarcastic about her ex-husband, and called the former crickter ‘delusional’ and ‘mini-Trump’. In an earlier interview to India Today, she said, “Imran Khan is delusional. He does not listen to advice. Had he listened to (my) advice, perhaps I’d still be married to him. Perhaps others wouldn’t have left him.”

She added, “You see, he’s a diva. He’s a celebrity who only wants to listen to flattery. He has the typical diva personality where you need to boost his ego. He needs to hear his name and the applause.”