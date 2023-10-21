Top Recommended Stories

Former PM and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif returned to Islamabad after four years.

Updated: October 21, 2023 3:18 PM IST

By India.com News Desk | Edited by Victor Dasgupta

Islamabad: Former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif returned to Pakistan from United Kingdom (UK) on Saturday after 4 years of self-imposed exile. To recall, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo was granted a protective bail in the graft cases against him and the accountability court also decided to suspend his arrest warrant.

“Today I am going to Pakistan after 4 years and I am feeling very happy with the grace of Allah. It would be great if the situation in Pakistan was better today than it was in 2017,” Nawaz Sharif said before boarding a flight from Dubai as per news agency ANI.

