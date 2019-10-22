New Delhi: Former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif was on Monday night shifted from the National Accountability Bureau’s detention centre to the Services Hospital Lahore after being diagnosed with critically low platelet count. Reportedly, Sharif’s platelet count has fallen under the 10,000 mark.

The 69-yar-old Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo, who is currently serving 7-year imprisonment at Kot Lakhpat jail in Lahore, underwent an extensive medical checkup under security cover provided by the police at the anti-graft body’s detention cell.

“Former premier Nawaz Sharif is detected to have critically low platelet count (16*10^9/L) that could be due to multiple pathologies and requires immediate in-hospital care,” Sharif’s personal physician Dr Adnan Khan said in a tweet on Monday.

“I have requested the authorities concerned to act in urgency,” Khan added.

Earlier on Monday, Khan tweeted requesting urgent in-hospital care, and said, “Today met former PM #NawazSharif for consultation & evaluation. He’s visibly unwell & has multiple serious life-threatening health issues of acute nature. I’ve recommended immediate hospitalisation for workup & treatment. The matter is of utmost urgency.”

Nawaz’s brother and PML-N president, Shehbaz Sharif alleged that there was negligence by the team of doctors present at the cell. Despite his visibly worsening health condition and repeated doctor requests, the ousted PM was not shifted to the hospital, he said.

Doctors said the former prime minister required aggressive medication and “regular medical follow-ups” to avoid health complications.

Shehbaz Sharif said that if anything happens to his brother, Prime Minister Imran Khan will be held responsible.

Sharif was the longest-serving prime minister of Pakistan, was detained by the Pakistan anti-graft watchdog on December 24, 2018, on charges of money laundering related to the Al-Azizia Steel Mills case. Notably, the Al-Azizia case is one of the three corruption cases filed in the wake of the apex court’s July 28, 2017 order in the Panama Papers scandal.