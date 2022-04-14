New Delhi: Days after being ousted from power, former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan on Thursday warned that he will be “more dangerous” now. Addressing his public address in Peshawar for the first time since he lost power, Imran Khan on Wednesday claimed: “I was not dangerous when I was part of the government, but I will be more dangerous now.”Also Read - Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan in Eye of a Storm Over Allegedly Selling 'Gifted Necklace'

Imran Khan reiterated that a “foreign conspiracy” was plotted in Washington with the help of the Opposition parties to overthrow the PTI government in Pakistan. The former premier said that those who had hatched the conspiracy were very happy that he was ousted from the government.

“We will not accept an imported government and people have shown what they want by holding demonstrations against the move,” Imran Khan said.

Imran Khan has questioned the judiciary to explain the motive behind opening its doors at midnight on Saturday. “I ask the judiciary that when you opened the court in the dead of night … this nation has known me for 45 years. Have I ever broken the law? When I played cricket, did anyone ever accuse me of match-fixing,” Imran Khan said.

Referring to the rallies that started from Sunday, Imran said, “Every time a prime minister was ousted, people would celebrate it, but when he was removed from office, the masses registered a protest,” Imran Khan said.

Imran Khan was ousted as the Pakistan prime minister via a successful no-confidence motion against him in the National Assembly on April 2. The no-trust vote took place after a high political drama in the National Assembly with the Supreme Court overturning the decision of the Deputy Speaker to reject the opposition sponsored no-confidence motion against the ruling PTI-led coalition.