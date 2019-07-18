Islamabad: Former Pakistan Prime Minister and Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has been arrested by National Accountability Bureau (NAB). He has served as Pakistan’s Prime Minister from August 2017 to May 2018.

Abbasi is accused of awarding Liquified Natural Gas (LNG) import contract to some private companies which led to the loss of $2 billion USD to the national exchequer, a report of National Accountability Bureau said.

Earlier today, NAB had summoned Abbasi in the LNG case. His name is also on the Exit Control List.

Exit Control List is a system of border control maintained by the Government of Pakistan under Exit from Pakistan (Control) Ordinance, 1981. Those persons on the list are prohibited from leaving Pakistan.

According to the NAB arrest warrant, Abbasi is accused of commission of the offence of corruption and corrupt practices under section 9 (a) of National Accountability Ordinance, 1999.

Abbasi’s arrest was confirmed by PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal. Iqbal told a Pakistani news channel that Abbasi had been taken away by NAB officials.

Apart from Abbasi, other suspects include former petroleum secretary Abid Saeed, Inter State Gas Systems (ISGS) managing director Mobin Saulut, private firm Engro’s chief executive officer Emranul Haq and the Sui Southern Gas Company’s (SSGC) ex-MD Zuhair Ahmed Siddiqui.

Last year, he underwent a security check at a United States airport during a visit to the country. Television footage showed Abbasi, dressed in casuals, walking with his coat on one arm and pulling his suitcase with the other.

The then Pakistan PM being put through security checks at a time when the US was considering imposing visa bans and other sanctions on individuals in the Pakistani government had left the country furious.