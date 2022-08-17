Sri Lanka Political Crisis: Amid the ongoing crisis in the island nation, former Sri Lankan president Gotabaya Rajapaksa will return to his homeland on August 24, news agency Reuters reported citing Sri Lankan broadcaster Newsfirst report on Wednesday.Also Read - Why Are More Women in Sri Lanka Turning To Sex Work?

Amid the row over the frequent travel of former President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to foreign countries since his ouster from power, current Sri Lankan leader Ranil Wickremesinghe clarified that the current government is not paying for the overseas stay of the former President.

Moreover, the Government Information Department said in a statement that Gotabhaya Rajapaksa is not using state funds for any expenses he makes abroad.

“All such expenses borne by the personal funds of the former President,” the Government Information Department added in the statement.

After leaving Singapore, Gotabaya Rajapaksa arrived in Thailand last week. He was allowed entry into Thailand following a request from the Sri Lankan government

Gotabaya Rajapaksa left Singapore last week after nearly a month’s stay in Singapore and he was issued a 14-day visit pass when he arrived at the Changi Airport in Singapore from the Maldives last month and he was allowed to stay there for two weeks, according to reports.

In the meantime, Thailand has denied reports that the former Sri Lankan President has sought asylum in the country and the Thailand Foreign Ministry said it received a request from Rajapaksa to visit the country with no intention of seeking political asylum.