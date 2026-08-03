Former UK minister makes big statement, compares CJP protests to Sheikh Hasina’s ouster, says ‘India could witness a Bangladesh-style coup’

Former UK minister Rory Stewart compared the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) protests in Delhi with protest movements in Bangladesh and Nepal.

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PM Modi (File image)

New Delhi: In a shocking statement, former UK minister Rory Stewart has said that India could be witnessing the beginning of a Bangladesh-like political upheaval following the recent Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) protests in the national capital. Speaking on a podcast, Stewart said, “I think this could be the beginning of a Bangladesh-like situation. Remember, Sheikh Hasina also appeared very strong and invincible, but she was eventually removed from power.”

Comparing the recent CJP protests with earlier demonstrations, he added, “In the past, the Modi government was able to portray protests through a Muslim angle, but this time that hasn’t been possible.”

Stewart further said, “Earlier protests were largely associated with civil society groups, secular activists and others, who were easily placed into one camp. They were labelled as leftists, and a whole troll army was unleashed against them. Modi supporters claimed they were funded by George Soros. But this time, that hasn’t happened. People are expressing their views, and they’re doing so in very creative ways. This time, people are not afraid of the police.”

Ex-UK Minister hints at Bangladesh style revolution in India after Cockroach Janata Party protests “I think this might be the beginning of a Bangladesh-style moment. Remember Sheikh Hasina looked pretty invulnerable and then was toppled.” pic.twitter.com/xp8H7cMhrI — Shashank Mattoo (@MattooShashank) August 2, 2026

Compared Protests in India to Those in Nepal and Bangladesh

Former UK minister Rory Stewart compared the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) protests in Delhi with protest movements in Bangladesh and Nepal. As per the discussion, PM Modi had projected himself as a leader who does not bow to pressure, but for the first time, one of his ministers was forced to step down.

Rory Stewart said, “I think Narendra Modi is now in trouble, and this could be the beginning of a Bangladesh-style movement. Remember, Sheikh Hasina seemed absolutely invincible. But eventually, her government was brought down.” He went on to make serious allegations against the Indian government, saying, “There is rampant corruption within the government, and it is repressive. Television channels have been brought under control.”

Former Indian Foreign Secretary Hits Back at Former UK Minister

Former Indian Foreign Secretary Kanwal Sibal responded to the remarks on social media platform X, writing: “Whoever this former UK minister is, he has no understanding of India’s political realities. He is passing off his own imagination as political analysis. Bangladesh has witnessed the overthrow of elected governments before and has experienced periods of military rule. National elections have been boycotted. The country has also seen a long-standing rivalry between Sheikh Hasina and Begum Khaleda Zia, as well as politically powerful anti-democratic Islamist forces.”

He further wrote: “Hasina’s ouster was carefully planned and executed, as Yunus himself publicly acknowledged in the United States while introducing his Islamist adviser. Hasina has publicly accused the United States of attempting to remove her from power. It was the Americans who installed Yunus as Chief Adviser. The role of the Bangladeshi Army Chief remains a matter of speculation. Bangladesh is not a federal country like India. Who is this ignorant person?”