Former US First lady And Prominent Mental Health Activist Passes Away At 96

United States' former First Lady and mental health activist, Rosalynn Carter has passed away at the age of 96 on Sunday.

Washington DC: Prominent mental health activist and former First Lady of the United States, Rosalynn Carter, has passed away at the age of 96 on Sunday, as reported by CNN, citing the Carter Centre. She was known for her effective work in mental health reform and for professionalizing the role of the U.S. president’s spouse. Rosalynn’s husband and Former US president Jimmy Carter issued a statement and stated that her wife was his equal partner in everything he ever accomplished. “Rosalynn was my equal partner in everything I ever accomplished,” her husband, former US President Jimmy Carter, said in a statement, as per CNN.

“She gave me wise guidance and encouragement when I needed it. As long as Rosalynn was in the world, I always knew somebody loved and supported me,” he said.

Notably, the carters was the longest-married US Presidential couple and celebrated their 77th wedding anniversary in July this year. Rosalynn was a prominent humanitarian and mental health advocate. She founded the Carter Centre during Jimmy Carter’s post-presidency to advance world peace and health.

The power couple travelled to hotspots across the world, including Cuba, Sudan, and North Korea to review elections and work to eradicate Guinea worm disease and other neglected tropical diseases. Jimmy Carter was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2002.

During her husband’s presidency from 1977 to 1981, Rosalynn Carter, a significant and influential figure in the White House, played a crucial role in restoring the nation’s trust in the presidency after the Watergate scandal, as reported by CNN.

Recently, the Carter Centre revealed that the former first lady, Rosalynn Carter, has entered hospice care at her home in Plains, Georgia. Jason Carter, their grandson, shared in a statement, “She and (former) President Carter are spending time with each other and their family. The Carter family continues to ask for privacy and remains grateful for the outpouring of love and support.”

In May, the Centre announced that the former first lady was diagnosed with dementia. Other details about the 96-year-old’s health were not immediately provided on Friday. Former President Jimmy Carter, 99, began home hospice care in February after a series of short hospital stays.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest World News on India.com.