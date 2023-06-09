Home

Former US Intelligence Officer Claims Government Possesses Intact Craft of Non-Human Origin

Grusch has said that the information has been "illegally" withheld from Congress. He has also filed a complaint alleging that he suffered illegal retaliation for his confidential disclosures, the report added.

Former US Intelligence Officer Claims Government Possesses Intact Craft of Non-Human Origin (Image: Unsplash)

New Delhi: David Charles Grusch, a veteran of the United States National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA) and the United States National Reconnaissance Office (NRO), has given Congress and the Intelligence Community Inspector General extensive classified information about deeply covert programs that he says possess retrieved intact and partially intact craft of non-human origin, The Debrief reported.

Who Is David Charles Grusch?

David Charles Grusch, the whistleblower, is a 36-year-old decorated former combat officer in Afghanistan. He is also a veteran of the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA) and the National Reconnaissance Office (NRO). From 2019-2021, Grusch served as the reconnaissance office’s representative to the Unidentified Aerial Phenomena Task Force. He was the NGA’s co-lead for Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena (UAP) analysis representative to the task force.

This task force was led by the Department of the Navy under the Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Intelligence and Security. Later it was reorganized and expanded into the All-Domain Anomaly Resolution Office to include investigations of objects operating underwater.

What Did Grusch Say?

According to Grusch, the recoveries of partial fragments through and up to intact vehicles have been made for decades through the present day by the government, its allies, and defense contractors. The report further quotes Grusch who said that analysis has determined that the objects retrieved are “of exotic origin (non-human intelligence, whether extraterrestrial or unknown origin) based on the vehicle morphologies and material science testing and the possession of unique atomic arrangements and radiological signatures.”

In filing his complaint against illegal retaliation, Grusch is represented by a lawyer who served as the original Intelligence Community Inspector General (ICIG).

Referring to the information he provided Congress and the current ICIG, Grusch said “We are not talking about prosaic origins or identities, the material includes intact and partially intact vehicles.”

Referring to the information he provided Congress and the current ICIG, Grusch said "We are not talking about prosaic origins or identities, the material includes intact and partially intact vehicles."