Will China seize Taiwan after US’ military action on Venezuela? Former US NSA makes big statement, says Xi Jinping will…, asks Trump to…

"China has made it clear that it is threatening Taiwan. They have been doing this for a long time. The people of Taiwan have repeatedly expressed their views through free and fair elections," Former US National Security Advisor John Bolton said.

New Delhi: Following the US military action against Venezuela, questions have emerged about whether the Trump administration might pursue similar operations against other countries in the world, or could China, following America’s footsteps, move to take control of Taiwan? Let us find out what former US National Security Advisor John Bolton has to say on this.

Bolton also spoke on India–US tensions

Speaking to IANS on Trump’s remarks regarding India, former US NSA John Bolton said, “I think it has been unfortunate for quite some time that tariffs against India were announced even before negotiations were completed. Similarly, it has been unfortunate to impose tariffs on China or Turkey or anyone else for purchasing Russian oil. I would like relations to become close again, because we have a shared interest in being concerned about China’s desire for dominance.”

What was said regarding the attack on Venezuela

When asked whether Trump could do the same with other countries around the world? On this, a former US NSA official said, “Remember the situation here. This is a case where Maduro won the 2024 election through fraud. Opposition leader María Corina Machado won the Nobel Peace Prize for her efforts to prevent Maduro from remaining in power. This is very similar to what happened in 1990, when Panama’s elected president, Guillermo Endara, asked the United States to intervene against the dictator Manuel Noriega.”

“Justified the arrest of Venezuela’s president”

He said, “Arresting a leader is not against international law when the leader is illegitimate. It is not so when the leader has carried out attacks or other such actions that threaten the security and stability of the United States. Others may claim that they are doing the same, but you have to substantiate that claim on the basis of facts. What is happening in Venezuela does not justify Russia’s attack on Ukraine. This is an entirely different situation. That was an unprovoked attack. China’s attack on Taiwan cannot be justified on the same grounds.”

“China is threatening Taiwan”

He said, “China has made it clear that it is threatening Taiwan. They have been doing this for a long time. The people of Taiwan have repeatedly expressed their views through free and fair elections. They do not want to rejoin the mainland. They no longer consider themselves Chinese, as shown by several surveys conducted in Taiwan. This is a freely and democratically elected government, and I believe the people of Taiwan have the right to govern themselves.”

He further said that he believes these threats by China are a real danger to international peace and security.

