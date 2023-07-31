Home

Four Killed, Two Injured In Two Separate Crashes In And Near Wisconsin

Four Killed, Two Injured In Two Separate Crashes In And Near Wisconsin

A Rotorway 162F helicopter and an ELA Eclipse 10 gyrocopter collided mid-air at Wittman Regional Airport.

The FAA said the aircraft were flying in the AirVenture ultralight area at the airport.

Air Crashes: Two crashes that occurred in the American state of Wisconsin took the lives of four people while two others were injured.

Two people were killed and two injured when a helicopter and a gyrocopter collided at Wittman Regional Airport about 1.30 p.m on Saturday, reported Federal Aviation Administration.

A Rotorway 162F helicopter and an ELA Eclipse 10 gyrocopter collided mid-air at Wittman Regional Airport, the Federal Aviation Administration said. Two people were on board each aircraft, according to the agency, reports abcnews.go.com adding that the Experimental Aircraft Association is currently holding EAA AirVenture, its annual convention and air show, at Wittman Regional Airport.

The FAA said the aircraft were flying in the AirVenture ultralight area at the airport when the collision occurred. The crash did not occur during the air show, the NTSB said further.

Earlier, two others were killed when a single-engine plane went into nearby Lake Winnebago, NBC news quoted Capt. Lara Vendola-Messer with the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office as saying.

The first crash occurred about 9 a.m. when a single-engine North American T-6 Texan went into Lake Winnebago after departing Wittman Regional Airport.

The two injured people were stabilised at a hospital, EAA AirVenture Oshkosh organisers said in a statement.

