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Four of five Indians visiting Thailand faint suddenly at same time while eating in a cafe, one dies under mysterious circumstances

Four of five Indians visiting Thailand faint suddenly at same time while eating in a cafe, one dies under mysterious circumstances

The Indian Embassy in Thailand has confirmed the incident and shared the necessary information.

(Representational image/AI generated)

New Delhi: A strange incident has been reported from Phuket, Thailand. Four Indian tourists visiting here suddenly fainted while eating in a cafe. One Indian tourist has died in this mysterious incident, while three others are undergoing treatment in the hospital. The Indian Embassy in Thailand has confirmed the incident and shared the necessary information.

What Did The Indian Embassy Say?

The Indian Embassy wrote on social media platform X, “The Embassy has been in touch with the Thai authorities and closely monitoring the incident in which four Indian tourists fell unconscious in Phuket on 9 May 2026 and were subsequently hospitalized for treatment. Our deepest condolences for the death of one young Indian tourist among them. The Embassy officials are in contact with the family of the deceased to extend all support in this hour of grief. We remain in contact with the relevant Thai authorities who are looking into the incident, and also following the health situation of the others.

The Embassy has been in touch with the Thai authorities and closely monitoring the incident in which four Indian tourists fell unconscious in Phuket on 9 May 2026 and were subsequently hospitalized for treatment. Our deepest condolences for the death of one young Indian tourist… — India in Thailand (@IndiainThailand) May 12, 2026

What Was Said In The Local Media?

According to the Bangkok Post, police have confirmed that a 26-year-old Indian tourist has died and three others are still in hospital after mysteriously fainting at a cafe in Phuket on Saturday morning.

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According to local officials, the incident took place in the Kamala Beach area of ​​Kathu district. They were called for help after four foreign tourists fainted at a popular cafe. Three were taken to Patong Hospital and one to Thalang Hospital.

Who Are The Victims?

The police investigating the case went to both hospitals and tried to record the statements of the victims. However, the three young men were not able to give statements. The security personnel of the cafe told the investigators that five Indian men came to the cafe together at around 11 p.m. on Friday. They were identified as Kushagra Agarwal, Rahul Agarwal, another man named Rahul Agarwal, Aman Agarwal and Aryan Verma.

At around 1.54 am, four members of the group fainted one by one. The cafe staff immediately called emergency services, and they were all taken to the hospital. A fifth person, Aryan Verma, showed no symptoms.

Patong Hospital later reported that the two men, Kushagra Agarwal and Rahul Agarwal, were in a coma and were transferred to Wachira Phuket Hospital for further treatment.

One Died, Three Patients Are Stable

At around 2 pm on Saturday, the police were informed that Kushagra Agarwal had died. The condition of the remaining three patients is said to be stable. Thai authorities have informed the Indian embassy and are working with forensic experts to conduct a detailed post-mortem examination to determine the cause of death.

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