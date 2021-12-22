Jerusalem: Israel on Wednesday announced plans to roll out a fourth shot of Covid vaccine to fight the new vaccine evading Omicron variant.Also Read - Work From Home to Continue Till 2022? TCS, Infosys And Other IT Giants Plan to Delay Office Reopening As Omicron Looms | Deets Inside

According to the country's Health Ministry, the Pandemic Response team on Tuesday night recommended that anyone over the age of 60 and medical workers could receive a fourth shot of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine, Jerusalem Post reported.

"This is wonderful news that will assist us in getting through the Omicron wave that is engulfing the world," said Prime Minister Naftali Bennett in a statement, welcoming the move.

“The citizens of Israel were the first in the world to receive the third dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, and we are continuing to pioneer with the fourth dose as well,” Bennett said.

The new announcement comes as Israel has witnessed a surge of new cases of the Omicron variant over the past few weeks. On Tuesday, 1,323 new Covid-19 cases were reported in the country, according to the health ministry.

“Another vaccine for people over the age of 60 and for medical staff of all ages,” tweeted Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz.

“This is our top priority for Omicron: Protecting the adults who are most vulnerable and keeping the medical staff safe. No need to wait,” he continued. “Go get vaccinated.”

According to Bennett’s office, the fourth vaccine campaign will kick off immediately, the report said.

In addition, the Pandemic Response Team also recommended that the waiting period between the second and third vaccine be reduced from five to three months.

A final approval from Health Ministry Director-General Nachman Ash is expected in the coming days, the report said.

Meanwhile, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) had in October rolled a fourth shot to immunocompromised people.

In October, the CDC updated its guidelines saying that moderately or severely immunocompromised people who receive three shots as their primary dose can receive a booster dose, too, for a total of four Covid-19 vaccine doses.