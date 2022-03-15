New Delhi: A Fox News journalist was killed in the outskirts of Ukraine’s capital Kyiv while he was on duty, the network said in a statement on Wednesday. Pierre Zakrzewski, a news cameraman with Fox News, died in the outskirts of Ukraine’s capital Kyiv when he was working with his colleague and correspondent Benjamin Hall and an incoming fire hit their vehicle.Also Read - Russian Journalist Who Interrupted News Show With Anti-War Poster Missing

“Pierre Zakrzewski, a news cameraman with Fox News has died in the outskirts of Ukraine’s capital Kyiv when he was working with the correspondent Benjamin Hall and an incoming fire hit their vehicle. His loss is devastating,” the network said, news agency AFP reported. Also Read - Telangana Funding Studies Of Medical Students Who Got Back From War-Hit Ukraine

In a tweet, Fox News anchor John Roberts said he worked with Pierre Zakrzewski many times and he was an “absolute treasure” Also Read - Viral Video: Elderly Ukrainian Couple Stands Up To Armed Russian Soldiers. Watch

Fox cameraman Pierre Zakrzewski was killed in the same attack that wounded correspondent Benjamin Hall. I worked with Pierre many times around the world. He was an absolute treasure. Sending our most heartfelt prayers to Pierre’s wife and family.