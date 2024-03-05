Home

News

France Becomes First Country To Constitutionalise Right To Abortion

France Becomes First Country To Constitutionalise Right To Abortion

French President Emmanuel Macron designated this step as a sign of "universal message" and "French pride." He also revealed that a special public ceremony will be organised to commemorate the change which will take place on International Women's Day on March 8.

"French pride" is how President Emmanuel Macron characterized this step of Government.

Paris: France became the first nation in the world to incorporate the right to an abortion into its constitution on Monday, March 4. This happened after parliament approved an article that gave women the “guaranteed freedom” to seek the medical procedure necessary to terminate pregnancy.

Trending Now

With 780 votes in favor and 72 against, the proposal received the three-fifths supermajority needed by French MPs to enact the amendment during a combined session of the lower and upper houses of parliament held at the Palace of Versailles.

You may like to read

Approval By Majority

The majority of French MPs welcomed the final approval required to make the ‘right to abortion’ an official protection in the nation’s constitution with loud clapping, cheers, and standing ovations during the joint session.

After the referendum, abortion rights activists gathered in Central Paris to celebrate the change, and they cheered when the Eiffel Tower lit up to commemorate the occasion and proclaimed “MyBodyMyChoice.”

Compared to most other nations, France has a higher acceptance rate for abortion rights, with recent surveys showing that 80% of French citizens support the legalization of the procedure.

‘French Pride’

“French pride” is how President Emmanuel Macron characterized the action, adding that it sends a “universal message.” In addition, he disclosed that a unique public event honoring the relocation will take place on March 8, International Women’s Day.

The French constitution’s Article 34 now states that “the law determines the conditions in which a woman has the guaranteed freedom to have recourse to an abortion.”

Right To Abortion: A Fundamental Step

In an effort to convince MPs to approve the measure, Prime Minister Gabriel Attal said before the vote, “We’re sending a message to all women: your body belongs to you and no one can decide for you.” This is a “fundamental step… A step that will go down in history.”

The National Assembly and the Senate have previously approved the legislation. Notably, in France, joint sessions are not common. The meeting on Monday is the first to amend the constitution since 2008.

Given that the French public strongly supports the right to an abortion, right-wing leader Marine Le Pen charged Macron with enacting the law in order to score political points.

Overblown By Right To Abortion

Prior to Monday’s vote, Le Pen told reporters, “We will vote to include it in the Constitution because we have no problem with that.” However, she also criticized the idea as being overblown because “no one is putting the right to abortion at risk in France.”

The French prime minister discussed how the right to an abortion is still “in danger” worldwide in his speech. “You can go from one thing to the opposite in one generation, one year, or one week,” Attal remarked, alluding to the reversals of rights in the US, Hungary, and Poland.

What Led To Inclusion Of This Right In French Constitution?

However, activists in France pushed French lawmakers after the US Supreme Court decided in 2022 to reverse the decision of Roe v. Wade, which recognized a woman’s right to an abortion as a fundamental right.

“In the US, the right to an abortion has receded. Thus, nothing permitted us to believe that France was immune to this danger,” said Laura Slimani, a rights activist with the Fondation des Femmes, as cited by Reuters.

Protests Against The Law

Protesters who opposed abortion gathered in Versailles, close to the palace, to oppose the move.

According to reports, the Association of Catholic Families’ president, Pascale Moriniere, said that the decision represented a setback for pro-life activists.

It’s a setback for women as well… and, naturally, for all the kids who won’t be able to see the day,” she remarked.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News News on India.com.