Paris: France has announced a month-long limited lockdown to curb Coronavirus in the country’s 16 worst-hit regions, including Paris and the northern region. The new measures will come into force at 12 midnight on Friday and will last four weeks. “The spread of the virus has accelerated significantly,” French Prime Minister Jean Castex said announcing “new massive measures” to curb Covid-19 in the country. France had “entered a kind of third wave characterized by numerous variants,” he told the National Assembly. Also Read - Germany, France Suspend AstraZeneca COVID Vaccine Amid Blood Clotting Concerns

During the limited lockdown in the country’s 16 worst-hit regions, only businesses selling essential goods and services will be allowed to open. Unlike during the nationwide lockdown in spring last year, nurseries, elementary and high schools will remain open, said Castex.

Getting large doses of fresh air has been encouraged, meaning that people living in the Paris region and in the north of the country can walk as long as they like in a day, but within a 10-kilometer (6-mile) radius of their homes and with a paper authorising the stroll.

“It will be possible to leave home to go for a walk, to get some fresh air or to play sports during the day without any time limit but only with a certificate and on condition of staying within a 10-kilometer radius of home,” he said.

Castex said France faces a “third wave” of the pandemic, with three-quarters of new cases from the more contagious variant that originated in Britain, and more patients who are younger and in better health.

He said that France’s intensive care units are now treating younger Covid-19 patients with no underlying conditions, and hospitalisations last longer than during the previous coronavirus waves.

On Thursday, France reported 34,998 new Covid-19 infections in the past 24 hours, the second-highest daily count since last November after Wednesday’s 38,501. The cumulative number of cases reached 4,181,607, while the death toll rose by 268 to 91,679.

Hospital admissions increased by 75 to 25,389, while the number of those in intensive care units totalled 4,246, an increase of 27 from Wednesday.

(With agency inputs)