French President Emmanuel Macron Calls PM Modi to join global leaders at 52nd G7 summit, Highlighting India’s rising influence

French President Emmanuel Macron has invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the 52nd G7 meeting in France. This invite shows that India is becoming more important in the world and that France and India are becoming closer friends.

India G7 Summit 2026

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been invited by French President Emmanuel Macron to attend the upcoming 52nd edition of the Group of Seven Summit (G7) in France. Macron’s invitation letter was issued earlier this week while he is on his official visit to India.

Indus Tribune had reported earlier this month about Macron seeking PM Modi’s presence at the G7 Summit to be held on 15–17 June 2026 in Évian-les-Bains, France.

G7 countries include Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, and the United States. The grouping primarily consists of most advanced economies from around the world. India isn’t part of this group but Macron stated he values New Delhi’s views while collaborating to solve pressing issues in the world today.

India Welcomes Invitation to G7 Summit

During a joint press meet, Macron invited India and noted: “Facing challenges that affect us all with macroeconomic imbalances, climate change, supply chain resilience and responsible development cooperation… France wants India to participate in these preparations before the meeting.”

Prime Minister Modi also responded to Macron’s letter saying that India welcomed the opportunity to attend and contribute to solving global issues. India stated that its engagement with multilateral groups like G7 aim to bring prosperity for every country.

India Will Chair BRICS in 2026

India will be leading the BRICS group of emerging economies next year, followed by Russia, Brazil, South Africa and China. BRICS will be chaired by India in 2026. Macron further noted that since India will be presiding over both these groups in the year 2026, it will be an “acceleration for partnership” between the two countries.

India-France Relations Expected to Strengthen

While Macron invited Modi to attend the G7 summit next year, both leaders agreed to strengthen India-France bilateral relations. Macron arrived in India on Tuesday for a three-day state visit where both nations upgraded their relationship to a “Special Global Strategic Partnership”.

The countries signed pacts on defence and security, technology cooperation, climate and renewable energy transition, civil nuclear cooperation and trade promotion. Macron and Modi also discussed partnerships in artificial intelligence, as well as initiatives on clean energy transitions and infrastructure.

Macron arrived to Delhi on a two-nation tour that also included Bhutan. Next year, both India and France will co-host the United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties or COP28.

