Dublin: French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday said that the situation has seriously deteriorated near the Kabul airport after several explosions happened in the last hours. While addressing the media, Macron said we are facing an extremely tense situation that makes us coordinate obviously with our American allies and call for the utmost caution in a context we don't control.

He added France will seek to protect and evacuate French nationals, people from allied countries, and Afghans as long as the conditions will be met at the airport. Macron said he did not have more details about the circumstances of the explosions.

The Russian Foreign Ministry has said there were two suicide bombings outside Kabul airport that killed at least 13 people on Thursday and wounded another 15. US officials meanwhile have said that American personnel were wounded in the blast, without elaborating.