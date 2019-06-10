New Delhi: Minister of State for Europe and Foreign Affairs of France, Jean-Baptiste Lemoyne visited India on Monday, June 10, ahead of the G7 summit in Biarritz in France in August.

This is the first French ministerial visit since the formation of the new government.

Lemoyne told news agency ANI that France stands alongside India to fight against terrorism and will aid India to fight terror financing.

Following the Pulwama terror attack on February 14 this year that killed 40 CRPF personnel in Jammu and Kashmir, India made it a priority to get Masood Azhar listed as a global terrorist. France worked closely with India to make China lift its technical hold on a proposal introduced by it, the United States and the United Kingdom.

“The fight against terrorism is our priority. France stands alongside India in this fight and I think we must address different things – cybersecurity, for example, is crucial (so is) the fight against financing terrorism as I mentioned previously,” the French Minister said on Masood Azhar, chief of Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) who was recently raised to the level of a global terrorist.

He added, “India could provide a very interesting experience for the work that will be done in terms of numeric. This participation of Prime Minister Modi will be also proceeded by the bilateral visit that could be a very important moment in the relations.”

Addressing the recent break-in into the Indian Air Force Rafale Project Management Team in Paris in May, Lemoyne said, “Investigation is going on and Indian authorities would be updated when new details would be provided to us.”

Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi has been invited by French President Emmanuel Macron to attend the G7 meeting as a result of their strong personal relationship and mutual respect.

The G7 Summit will be chaired by France this year. India participated in the G7 Summit last in 2005.

With ANI Inputs