France: Several health workers across France have been dismissed without any pay after they failed to get vaccinated against the deadly coronavirus ahead of the deadline this week as said by Health Minister Olivier Veran on Thursday.

The health minister said to the RTL radio, a French commercial radio network that a total of 3,000 suspensions were notified on Wednesday to the employees at the health centres and clinics who have not been vaccinated. He further added that several dozens have turned in their resignations rather than signing up for the jabs.

Veran added that health care is assured. France President Emmanuel Macron had given the staffer of the hospitals, fire service, retired home workers an ultimatum in the month of July to get at least one dose of the vaccine against the coronavirus by September 15. If they will not take the vaccine dose then they will have to face unpaid suspension. While many health workers were reluctant to get vaccination shots and raising concerns over the efficacy data.

A total of just 12 per cent of hospital staff and six per cent of doctors in the private practices are left to be vaccinated as estimated by the national public health agency last week.

Till now, 70 per cent of the people of France have received both doses of vaccines against the coronavirus. The vaccines are available to everyone aged over 12. While 74 per cent have taken one dose suggesting that several people are holding against the jabs.