New Delhi: In a bid to control the spread of Covid-19 cases, around 100,000 police officials and paramilitary personnel will be deployed in France on New Year’s Eve to enforce curfew, halt parties and to ensure there are no gatherings in public spaces on the last night of the year. Also Read - Shehnaaz Gill-Sidharth Shukla Dance Together at New Year Party in Goa, Cute Video Shows Him Pulling Her Cheeks

The announcement was made by France’s interior minister Gerald Darmanin who had written to the country’s regional leaders about the mobilisation of the police force. He has also given orders to ensure a proper presence of law enforcement officials in main areas of the cities during the curfew, said a report from the Independent. Also Read - Astrological Predictions 2021: Difficult New Year For Aries, Leo, Scorpio, Virgo And Taurus

The police officials will be deployed for patrolling the streets and will be asked to break-up underground new year parties and fine people if found gathering at public spaces. Also Read - Rumoured Couples Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra, Ananya Panday-Ishaan Khattar Jet-Off To Maldives To Ring In Their New Year

Minister Darmanin had even sought a wider public transport shutdown across France while in Paris many metro lines will be closed for the evening. Darmanin also asked police chiefs to impose “orders prohibiting the sale of fuel or alcohol in transportable containers, wherever possible”.