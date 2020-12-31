New Delhi: In a bid to control the spread of Covid-19 cases, around 100,000 police officials and paramilitary personnel will be deployed in France on New Year’s Eve to enforce curfew, halt parties and to ensure there are no gatherings in public spaces on the last night of the year. Also Read - Shehnaaz Gill-Sidharth Shukla Dance Together at New Year Party in Goa, Cute Video Shows Him Pulling Her Cheeks
Minister Darmanin had even sought a wider public transport shutdown across France while in Paris many metro lines will be closed for the evening. Darmanin also asked police chiefs to impose “orders prohibiting the sale of fuel or alcohol in transportable containers, wherever possible”.
The move was taken as France has seen a steep rise in the number of cars torched on New Year’s Eve, with last year setting a new record of 1,457 vehicles burned across the country.