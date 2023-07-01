Home

France Violence: President Macron Enjoys Concert, Video Goes Viral; French PM Hints At Nationwide Emergency

On Tuesday, 27 June, two police officers stopped a yellow car on a street in Nanterre.

French Prime Minister Elizabeth Bourne also expressed the possibility of declaring an emergency in the country.

France Violence Enters Fourth Day: Violence continued for the fourth day in France after the alleged killing of 17-year-old boy Nahel. Meanwhile, President Emmanuel Macron is being heavily criticized after a video of him enjoying British singer Elton John’s concert surfaced. Angry people vent out their resentment on social media calling it “irresponsible attitude of the President.”

As protesters burn French cities, Macron lights up at Elton John concert in Paris The President of France in these shots is in a great mood, he enjoys music with his wife and dances a little. pic.twitter.com/v1CSKI7WB8 — Spriter Team (@SpriterTeam) June 30, 2023

According to CNN, Elton John had a concert in Paris on Wednesday which was attended by President Emmanuel Macron with his wife. Elton’s husband David Furnish also posted a photo taken backstage with Macron. On the other hand, the violence that was limited to France has now reached Belgium, say the reports.

SCALE OF DESTRUCTION. WHAT WE KNOW SO FAR

Protesters burnt more than two thousand cars across the country while the police arrested more than 1000 rioters on the fourth day. According to Reuters, armored vehicles along with 45,000 policemen have been deployed on the streets to control the situation.

According to the New York Times, rioters damaged more than 500 buildings in France. More than 2 thousand cars were burnt to ashes in incidents of arson at about 4 thousand places. The fire of French violence has also reached Belgium. More than 100 people have been arrested for spreading violence in the capital Brussels.

EMERGENCY MIGHT BE DECLARED: FRENCH PRIME MINISTER

After the crisis meeting on Friday, French Prime Minister Elizabeth Bourne also expressed the possibility of declaring an emergency in the country. According to France 24, Elizabeth said, “Our priority is to establish peace in the country. For this, we are ready to take all necessary steps. We will take every step to establish peace in the country.”

PM MODI TO VISIT FRANCE ON 14 JULY

France National Day, also called Bastille Day will be celebrated on 14 July. Bastille Day Parade will be organized on this day for which Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been invited as the Chief Guest.

HOW THE VIOLENCE STARTED

On Tuesday, 27 June, two police officers stopped a yellow car on a street in Nanterre. During the argument, the police officer pulled out a pistol and shot Nahel, the driver, in the head.

The driver sped the car which crashed and Nahel died on the spot.

Media reports said that the driver of the car was 17 years old and did not have a driving license.

While verifying the video that is going viral, AFP said that the police officer stopped the vehicle and fired at the driver through the window. Even after being shot, he tried to run away and after going about 200 meters away, the car collided with a wall and crashed.

NAHEL’S MOTHER’S STATEMENT

On the other hand, Nahel’s mother Mounia told France 5 television on Thursday, “I don’t blame the police, I blame one person, the one who took the life of my son,” as she said the 38-year-old officer responsible who has been charged with voluntary manslaughter, “saw an Arab face, a little kid, and wanted to take his life”.

Nahel’s last rites would be performed on Saturday, she informed.

