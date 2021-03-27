Dhaka: On the second day of his visit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday offered prayers at the centuries-old Jeshoreshwari Kali temple in Ishwaripur village in southwestern Bangladesh and announced that India will build a multipurpose community hall for the worshippers. PM Modi, who was covering his face with a mask, was welcomed in a traditional way upon his arrival at the temple. Inside the temple, PM Modi offered prayers and sat on the floor while the priest was reciting the religious texts. “Today, I got the opportunity to offer prayers before Maa Kali…I prayed to her to free the human race from COVID19,” PM Modi said at Jeshoreshwari Kali Temple in Bangladesh. Also Read - West Bengal Election 2021: Key Candidates in First Phase

“Feeling blessed after praying at the Jeshoreshwari Kali Temple,” PM Modi tweeted after offering prayers at the temple in southwestern Shatkhira district, bordering India. Also Read - PM Modi Congratulates Bangladesh on 50th Years of Independence, Says Need To Fight Terrorism Together

“PM @narendramodi places hand made Mukut on Ma Kali. Mukut made of silver with gold plating. Hand made over three weeks by a traditional artisan,” Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted.

Noting that a large number of devotees from across the border and Bangladesh visit during Maa Kali mela’ at the temple, PM Modi said a community hall is needed which should be multi-purpose so that when people come here during Kali puja, it is useful to them too.

Modi said India will build a multipurpose community hall at the temple. “It should be useful for social, religious and educational events for local people. Most importantly, it should act as a shelter for all at the time of disasters like cyclones. India will do construction work. I express my gratitude to the Bangladesh government that they have wished us well for this, PM Modi said.

Last time when Prime Minister Modi visited Bangladesh in 2015, he offered puja at Dhakeshwari temple in the national capital. Bangladesh has taken extra security measures for the Indian premier’s visit in the wake of protests by few leftist and Islamist groups.

(With inputs from PTI)