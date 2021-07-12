London: The UK government has confirmed that it will ease COVID-19 restrictions and lift the ongoing lockdown on July 19. Making the announcement, UK Health Secretary Sajid Javid said that indoor venues will still be urged to check the COVID-19 status of the customers. As a result, the mandatory mask-wearing rule will be removed, but people will be advised to continue wearing them to ensure safety.Also Read - Euro 2020 Final: Kevin Pietersen Takes Firm Stand Against Racial Abuse of England Players

Deemed as 'Freedom Day', the decision comes amid a slight surge of COVID-19 cases in England. However, Javid said that opening up now during the summer was the best chance for a return to normalcy, the Guardian reported.

When asked about chances of an increase in hospitalisations after reopening, Javid said it will rise but they will be far lower than before. He added that treatments are more effective now, as reported by The Guardian.

Earlier today, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson had shown hope to confirm his so-called terminus date to end all legal lockdown restrictions in England, striking a note of caution ahead of the formal announcement.

“Caution is absolutely vital, and we must all take responsibility so we don’t undo our progress, ensuring we continue to protect our NHS,” he had said.

Johnson had planned to lift the lockdown on June 21 but it was delayed by four weeks to ensure all adults had been administered a vaccine. Reopening later in the year could also add pressure on the NHS due to other illnesses like the flu season.