Islamabad: Former Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan on Sunday issued his first statement after losing a crucial trust vote in the National Assembly past midnight on Saturday, becoming the first premier in the country's history to be removed through a no-confidence motion.

Khan on Sunday took to Twitter and wrote, "Pakistan became an independent state in 1947; but the freedom struggle begins again today against a foreign conspiracy of regime change. It is always the people of the country who defend their sovereignty & democracy."

To recall, the opposition had filed the no-confidence motion on March 8, setting a set of events leading to the day of voting. On Saturday, 174 members recorded their votes in favour of the resolution. A request was moved in the Islamabad High Court to put Imran Khan, Shah Mehmood Qureshi, and Fawad Chaudhary on Exit Control List. If put on list, Khan and his top ministers will not be able to leave the country.

On Saturday, before the no-confidence motion, the Speaker and the Deputy Speaker of the Pakistan National Assembly tendered their resignations.

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Saturday hailed the adoption of a no-confidence vote against Imran Khan as he asked the members of the Pakistan National Assembly to mark 10th April 2022, as an important date in country’s history.

“174 members have recorded their votes in favour of the resolution, consequently the resolution for the vote on no-confidence against Imran Khan, the prime minister of Pakistan, has been passed by a majority,” said Pakistan Muslim League’s (N) Ayaz Sadiq, who was chairing the session in the National Assembly.

Addressing the Pakistani parliamentarians after the motion was passed against Imran Khan, Bilawal Zardari recalled what had happened on April 10 and said on this day, Pakistan approved the 1973 Constitution. “On April 10, 1986, Benazir Bhutto ended her self-imposed exile and arrived in Lahore to launch her struggle against former Pakistan President Muhammad Zia-ul-Haq,” he said.