New Delhi: The self-styled controversial godman Nithyananda, who is facing charges of illegal confinement of children in India, is now being probed by Emmanuel Macron-led French government for an alleged fraud of $400,000.

The probe was based on a complaint which was filed by a former French devotee. In the complaint, the French devotee has accused Nithyanand of looting nearly $400,000. After receiving the complaint, the Interior Ministry of France is collecting more details about the fraud by the Indian godman.

Part of the investigation, the French government has asked for the details of Nithyanand’s bank account and other things. After a number of complaints were received, the French government has also alerted the Interpol about the developments on Nithyananda.

On the other hand, the French Embassy in Delhi is also coordinating with the government of France to collect more details about Nithyananda.

The development comes after an FIR last month was registered against the godman after two girls went missing from his ashram in Ahmedabad. He was accused of kidnapping and wrongful confinement of children to make them collect donations from followers to run his ashram.

In another development, godman Nithyananda’s legal team is seeking help from the UN to give recognition to his nation ‘Kailaasa’.

As reports claim it, he after purchasing an island off the coast of Ecuador, named it as ‘Kailaasa’ and created a constitution, flag and emblem for it.