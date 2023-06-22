Home

News

World

French Man Drugged Wife, Invited Strangers To Rape Her And Filmed Act For 10 Years: Report

French Man Drugged Wife, Invited Strangers To Rape Her And Filmed Act For 10 Years: Report

The victim, identified under the pseudonym Francoise, was married to Dominique for over 50 years and the alleged sexual abuses happened over a period of ten years between 2011-2020.

Representational Image (Pixabay)

A shocking incident of cuckoldry and sexual assault has come to light in France where a man allegedly drugged his wife for years and invited strangers to his home to rape her every night for over 10 years while he taped the abuse of the unsuspecting woman.

According to a report by The Telegraph, after the incident came to light, the investigators identified at least 92 cases of rape perpetrated against the woman. The cops have arrested 51 people out of these and charged them rape while a hunt has been launched to identify and nab others involved in the grotesque sexual abuse, the report said.

You may like to read

As per the report, the arrested—men aged between 26 and 73 years—include a prison guard, a lorry driver, a fireman, a municipal councillor, an IT employee in a bank, a nurse and a journalist among others.

Giving details, The Telegraph, while quoting investigators, identified the accused husband as Dominique P, who allegedly used to lace his wife’s food with high doses of anti-anxiety drug Lorazepam and then invited strangers into their home in Mazan, France to rape and abuse the incapacitated woman who apparently was clueless to the exploitation that she was being subjected to while being drugged up.

10 years of abuse

The report said that the victim, identified under the pseudonym Francoise, was married to Dominique for over 50 years and the alleged sexual abuses happened over a period of ten years between 2011-2020.

Most of the men returned to rape Francoise multiple times during this period while Dominique filmed these ‘sessions’ and stored the footage on a USB drive in a folder titles “ABUSES.” The storage device has been seized by the police as evidence.

The matter came to light in 2020 after Dominique was suspected of using hidden cameras to tape women in changing rooms. The investigation led to the discovery of the shocking abuse videos stored on a USB drive.

‘Abusers were free to leave, they never did’

Francoise broke down when she found out about the tapes and later filed for divorce. She also went into depression after the abuse came to light.

Police said Dominique, a father of three, contacted the men on a degenerate chat board “a son insu” (“without him/her knowing”) where members discussed sexually abusing drugged up, unwitting women.

Quoting investigators, The Telegraph report said that Dominique had imposed certain rules to be followed by his wife’s would-be abusers. He had banned perfume, tobacco and other strong smells to prevent his wife from waking up and also asked the men to wash their hands in hot water before touching her to avoid a sudden temperature change which could wake her up.

The abusers were asked to undress in the kitchen and do not leave their clothes in the bathroom. Dominique also asked the men to park their vehicles near a school in the neighbourhood and do not turn on the house lights in an attempt to avoid suspicion from the neighbours.

Some of the arrested told the investigators that they did not know Dominique’s wife had not consented to the sex acts while one even denied it was rape, saying “It’s his wife, he does what he likes with her.”

Quoting prosecutors, French newspaper Le Monde reported that Dominique “never used violence or threats” to force the abusers to commit sex acts on his unwitting wife and “each was in possession of his free will to stop these acts and leave.”

However, the men carried on with the abuse and never “gave up going through with sexual acts on his wife given her state”.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest World News on India.com.