New Delhi: French Deputy Minister for Ecological and Inclusive Transition Brune Poirson is scheduled to co-host the second International Solar Alliance Assembly in India on Thursday, i.e., October 31, stated news agency IANS.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, the French minister will join UN awardee, lawyer and citizen activist Afroz Shah for plogging. According to a French Embassy statement, Poirson will then meet the founder of Earth5R NGO Saurabh Gupta in Powai.

Currently, Poirson is on a three-day visit to India from Wednesday. She will co-preside over the ISA event along with Indian Minister of State (IC) of Power, and New and Renewable Energy Raj Kumar Singh. This meeting would deepen the India-France ties in the renewable energy sector. Besides, the French minister will also meet India’s Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change Prakash Javadekar to follow up on other climate commitments.

As many as 80 States are participating in this International Solar Alliance. Through the event, concrete steps will be discussed to help reduce the cost of solar installations, especially in developing countries. Besides strengthening the ties between member countries, this alliance would help the nations prepare for the COP25 Climate Change and the COP15 Biodiversity conferences.

Notably, Poirson’s schedule includes interaction with India’s civil society members who are committed to reducing plastic pollution, according to news agency IANS.