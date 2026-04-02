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Macron vs Trump: French President advices US leader to be serious amid rising global tensions

Macron vs Trump: French President advices US leader to ‘be serious’ amid rising global tensions

The French President Emmanuel Macron said, "You don’t say the opposite every day of what you said the day before." Scroll down to know details.

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US-Iran Conflict: The tensions between the global leaders are also increasing amid the West Asian conflict. The French president, Emmanuel Macron, has openly shown his criticism of the statements of the US president, Donald Trump, surrounding the Iran conflict. Macron spoke on his visit to South Korea, where he accused the US leader of creating excessive confusion with his frequent and contradictory remarks.

Emmanuel Macron targets Donald Trump’s statements

The French President Emmanuel Macron stated that serious leadership requires consistency, while taking a dig at the changing statements of US President Donald Trump amid the ongoing West Asian conflict.

He said, “You have to be serious. You don’t say the opposite every day of what you said the day before. And perhaps you shouldn’t talk every day.”

The remarks of Emmanuel Macron come at a time when Trump made numerous statements about the ongoing military actions happening in Iran.

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Trump’s remarks on NATO

US President Trump recently called NATO a “paper tiger” and talked about his consideration of pulling the United States out of it, as the alliance did not offer him the required support in conducting the military strikes against Iran. He also stated that the country had spent a huge amount of money on NATO without getting any support in return.

The French President Emmanuel Macron raised concerns regarding Trump’s statements against NATO. He said, “If you create daily doubt about your commitment, you hollow it out.”

Macron calls for a ceasefire

President Emmanuel Macron, on his visit to South Korea, said that military action is not a practical solution to combat the issue of the Strait of Hormuz.

He said, “There are those who advocate for the liberation of the Strait of Hormuz by force through a military operation, a position sometimes expressed by the United States.”

Macron said that it is almost impractical, as it would take excessive time. Alongside this, he pointed that it would also anyone crossing the Strait of Hormuz to coastal threats from IRGC, “who possess significant resources, as well as ballistic missiles, (and) a host of other risks.”

“This can only be done in concert with Iran. So, first and foremost, there must be a ceasefire and a resumption of negotiations, said Macron, hinting at the possibility of negotiations on the matter.

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