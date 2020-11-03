New Delhi: Terror group Al-Qaeda on Monday threatened French President Emmanuel Macron over his comments on Islam and has also urged its urged its followers to kill anyone insulting the Prophet Muhammad. Also Read - After Attacks in Austria & France, Britain's Terrorism Threat Level Raised to 'Severe'

The terrorist group has also said that it would take revenge on Macron's statements on Islam and called him "young and inexperienced, with a little brain". The group also stated that Macron had "insisted on offending the Prophet".

In a statement, Al-Qaeda said, "Killing anyone who insults the prophet is the right of each and every Muslim."

The whole controversy began after a French teacher Samuel Paty was brutally beheaded in a street near Paris after he showed images mocking the Prophet in a lesson on freedom of expression.

Reacting to the incident, President Macron denounced the teacher’s beheading and called it an “Islamist terror attack”. He also defended the publication of cartoons depicting the Prophet Muhammad by French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo saying that he understands Muslims’ anger over the cartoons, but backed to the end France’s “freedom to speak, to write, to think, to draw.”

The president received the threat by the terror group soon after the country’s defence minister announced that the French government had killed more than 50 terrorists linked to the al-Qaeda group in central Mali during an operation launched by its anti-jihadist force in the region last week. According to reports, the attack took place in an area near the borders of Burkina Faso and Niger.