New Delhi: French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday tested positive for Covid-19, his office said in statement. According to updates, Macron was tested after showing mild symptoms of the infection and will isolate for seven days and continue to work. However, Macron's Elysee Palace declined to provide details on the situation of the infection or where the president will be isolating.

The development comes at a time when the president was due to travel to Lebanon next week. He met with the Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa for a working lunch on Wednesday.

To curb the coronavirus outbreak, France has switched from a strict lockdown to a curfew this week and will be easing restrictions further ahead of Christmas holidays.