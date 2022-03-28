New Delhi: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy survived another assassination attempt on Monday amid war with Russia, Ukraine forces said on Monday.Also Read - Nokia C01 Plus 32GB Variant Launched in India

"This time, a military group of 25 people led by the Russian special services was captured near the Slovakia-Hungary border. Their goal was the physical elimination of the Ukraine President Zelenskyy, according to a report by The Kyiv Post.