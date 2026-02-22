Home

Fresh protests erupt in Iran against Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei as war with US looms large; are these protests spontaneous?

Has the US found a pretext for an attack on Iran?

The latest protests were sparked by a 40-day mourning ceremony.

New Delhi: Protests have erupted once again in Iran. Hundreds of students are taking to the streets, chanting slogans against Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Videos of the new protests have surfaced on local media and social media. The latest protests in Iran come at a time when the threat of a US attack has grown significantly. In the first week of January, US President Donald Trump expressed support for Iranian protesters and warned the Iranian government against killing them. Trump had said at the time that “help is on the way.” Therefore, questions now arise as to whether the time has come for a US attack.

Pretext for an attack on Iran?

If it is certain that Iran will crack down on protesters, has the US found a pretext for an attack on Iran? According to reports, students began protesting at several Iranian universities on Saturday, February 22. Clashes broke out between protesters and pro-government organizations at the start of the new semester. Around 4,000-5,000 protesters are reported to have been killed in the December-January protests in Iran. The Iranian government officially reported the death toll at around 3,800.

In support of Reza Pahlavi

The latest protests were sparked by a 40-day mourning ceremony for those killed in the January anti-government protests. According to The Independent, a video emerged from Tehran’s Sharif University of Technology showing protesters chanting slogans against Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, calling him a “murderous leader.” They advocated for a new monarchical role by Reza Pahlavi, the exiled son of the Shah deposed during Iran’s Islamic Revolution. Iranian state news agencies like SNN have aired videos of the clashes, which reportedly show protesters throwing stones at Iran’s top engineering university, injuring members of the volunteer student Basij militia.

Violent demonstrations break out at universities

The Basij militia is a pro-government group that assists the government’s police and army in suppressing protests. According to videos published by the human rights group HAALVSH, violent demonstrations also broke out at Beheshti and Amir Kabir universities in the capital, Tehran, and at Mashhad University in the northeast. Meanwhile, according to social media posts by another human rights group, Hengaw, protesters in the western city of Abdanan, considered a hotspot for protests, chanted “Death to Khamenei” and “Death to the dictator” following the arrest of an activist teacher.

