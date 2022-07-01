New Delhi: At least 21 people including children were killed as fresh Russian missile strike hit near the Ukrainian port of Odesa. The missile strike took place a day after the withdrawal of Moscow’s forces from an island in the Black Sea seemed to ease the threat to the city.Also Read - 10 Killed, 40 Injured as Missile Strike Hits 'Crowded' Mall in East Ukraine | Video

Ukrainian media said 38 others, including six children and a pregnant woman, were hospitalised. Most of the victims were in the apartment building, Ukrainian emergency officials said, according to a report by The Associated Press.

Video of the attack before daybreak showed the charred ruins of buildings in the small town of Serhiivka, about 50 kilometers (31 miles) from Odesa. The Ukrainian president’s office said three Kh-22 missiles fired by warplanes struck an apartment building and a campsite.

Ukrainian authorities interpreted the attack as payback for Russian troops being forced from Snake Island a day earlier, though Moscow portrayed their departure as a “goodwill gesture” to help unblock exports of grain from the country.

Russian forces took control of the island in the opening days of the war in the apparent hope of using it as a staging ground for an assault on Odesa, Ukraine’s biggest port and the headquarters of its navy.