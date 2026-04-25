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Another setback for Indian techies? Trump aide proposes bill to pause H-1B visas for 3 years; cap cut to 25000, lottery system to be overhauled

Another setback for Indian techies? Trump aide proposes bill to pause H-1B visas for 3 years; cap cut to 25000, lottery system to be overhauled

US bill proposes three-year suspension of H-1B visas. The proposed “End H-1B Visa Abuse Act of 2026”, introduced by Eli Crane, seeks to reset the visa system before resuming it with stricter rules. Check the details here.

Fresh setback for Indian techies! Trump aide proposes bill to pause H-1B visas for 3 years; cap cut to 25000, lottery system to be overhauled(Representational image/X)

H-1B visas play an important role for US tech companies, many of which rely on skilled professionals from countries like India and China to fill key roles and job openings. However, over the past year, US agencies have begun using a more rigorous approach toward reviewing H-1B applicants, utilizing LinkedIn profiles and resume checks to confirm the qualifications of all H-1B applicants and their dependent family members, to weed out applicants who have been involved with misinformation or disinformation activities, performing content moderation, fact-checking, applying compliance guidelines and who may otherwise create an unsafe online environment.

What does the proposed bill say about pausing H-1B visas?

This directive aimed to further tighten the process, potentially making it more difficult for H-1B visa hopefuls to secure approvals. Meanwhile, another setback is set to be looming for Indian workers planning to go to the US as a group of Republican lawmakers has introduced legislation to pause the issuance of H-1B visas for three years and overhaul the programme, arguing it has disadvantaged American workers.

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Why are Trump aides pushing for a 3-year suspension of H-1B visas?

Introduced by Arizona Republican Rep Eli Crane, the proposed “End H-1B Visa Abuse Act of 2026”, seeks to reset the visa system before resuming it with stricter rules. The US Representative said, “The federal government should work for hardworking citizens, not the profit margins of massive corporations. We owe it to the American people to prevent the broken H-1B system from boxing them out of jobs they are qualified to perform,” Crane said.

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What changes are proposed to the annual H-1B visa cap?

He added the bill “would provide greater access to employment, strengthen protocols in the visa process, and prioritise the livelihoods of Americans.” Taking to X, US Representative Crane wrote, “Massive corporations abuse the H‑1B program for cheap labor at the expense of hardworking Americans. In response, I introduced legislation to immediately halt the system and overhaul it from the ground up.”

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End H-1B Visa Abuse Act of 2026: Annual H-1B cap from 65,000 to 25,000

The bill proposes sweeping changes. At first, it would cut the annual H-1B cap from 65,000 to 25,000 and eliminate exemptions.

It would replace the lottery system with a wage-based selection process and set a minimum salary of $200,000 per year.

Employers would be required to certify they cannot find a qualified American worker and confirm they have not carried out layoffs.

The bill would also bar H-1B workers from holding multiple jobs and prohibit third-party staffing agencies from employing them.

Furthermore, provisions include banning H-1B workers from bringing dependents, ending the Optional Practical Training (OPT) programme, and preventing visa holders from transitioning to permanent residency.

Till now, several Republican lawmakers, including Brandon Gill, Paul Gosar, and Andy Ogles, have supported the legislation. “I am proud to cosponsor Rep. Eli Crane’s efforts to reform and tighten our H-1B visa system, ensuring that our immigration system serves American workers first before foreigners,” Gill said.

Why is the H-1B visa programme crucial for Indian workers?

The H-1B visa programme allows US companies to hire foreign workers in specialised occupations, particularly in technology and engineering sectors. Indian nationals have historically been the largest beneficiaries of these visas, forming a significant share of the high-skilled workforce in the United States.

The H-1B visa program has been a contentious political debate in Washington. As critics claim that H-1Bs lead to lower wages for American workers, industry representatives assert that H-1Bs help to fill critical skill shortages and support innovation in the US economy.

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