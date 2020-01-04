New Delhi: At least six people have been killed in a latest US airstrike targetting Hashd al-Shaabi military commander in north of Baghdad. According to Reuters, two of the three vehicles making up a militia convoy were found burned, as well as six burned corpses. The strikes took place at 1:12 am local time, he said.

The attack comes just a day after a US drone strike killed powerful and celebrated Iranian general Qassem Soleimani.

Hashd al-Shaabi, also known as Popular Mobilisation Force (PMF), denied that a senior commander was in the convoy.

Hashd is an Iraqi state-sponsored umbrella organization composed of some 40 militias that are mostly Shia Muslim groups, but also include Sunni Muslim, Christian, and Yazidi individuals

