New Delhi: It is not just commoners who are celebrating their friendship today, Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also wished Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday the occasion of International Friendship Day.

A message posted on social media by the Israeli Embassy showcased the friendship shared by the two Prime Ministers along with a montage of photos featuring part of the song “Yeh Dosti” — from the 1975 Bollywood blockbuster “Sholay”.

The Israeli Embassy in India tweeted, “Happy #FriendshipDay2019 India! May our ever-strengthening friendship and growing partnership touch greater heights. Yeh dosti hum nahin todenge (We will not break this friendship).”

Happy #FriendshipDay2019 India! May our ever strengthening friendship & #growingpartnership touch greater heights.

🔊🎧🎶 ये दोस्ती हम नहीं तोड़ेंगे….. 🇮🇱❤🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/BQDv8QnFVj — Israel in India (@IsraelinIndia) August 4, 2019

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had made a surprise cameo during Israel’s re-election campaign last month. Ten-storey high posters of PM Modi with his Israeli counterpart were hung from the ruling Likud party headquarters in Tel Aviv as part of the campaign that ends with September 17 elections.

The Israeli Prime Minister was among the first world leaders to congratulate Modi on his second stint. Moreover, Narendra Modi also became the first Indian Prime Minister to visit Israel in the year 2017. Netanyahu, who is also the longest-serving Israeli Prime Minister, visited India in January 2018.