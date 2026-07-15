From 500% to 100%: BIG relief for India as US eases tariff threat under revised Russia sanctions bill

The proposal offers an exemption for countries that buy less than 15 per cent of Russia's natural gas exports and are making efforts to reduce those imports.

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From 500% to 100%: BIG relief for India as US eases tariff threat under revised Russia sanctions bill

A group of US senators has introduced a revised Russia sanctions bill that proposes a lower tariff on countries such as India and China for continuing to buy Russian oil and natural gas. The updated bill, supported by both Republican and Democratic lawmakers, aims to put more pressure on Russia by imposing fresh sanctions on its government officials, banks and energy sector. It also uses tariffs to encourage countries that rely heavily on Russian energy to reduce their imports.

According to Reuters, the new proposal cuts the maximum tariff on major buyers of Russian oil and gas to 100 per cent. The earlier version of the bill had proposed a much steeper 500 per cen tariff on those countries.

The sanctions bill was first introduced by the late Senator Lindsey Graham, who had said during a visit to Ukraine that he had reached an agreement with US President Donald Trump to move the proposal forward. Graham passed away unexpectedly on Saturday.

India, China among largest buyers of Russian Oil

The revised bill focuses on the world’s biggest buyers of Russian crude oil, including India, China, Slovakia, Hungary and Azerbaijan, according to Senate aides. It also identifies China, France, Japan, Hungary and Belgium as some of the largest importers of Russian natural gas.

However, the proposal offers an exemption for countries that buy less than 15 per cent of Russia’s natural gas exports and are making efforts to reduce those imports. This exemption could apply to countries such as Japan, France, Hungary and Belgium.

Apart from tariffs, the bill proposes fresh sanctions on Russia’s “shadow fleet” of oil tankers that operate outside Western shipping networks. It also targets Russian banks, including the country’s central bank, and major energy projects such as Yamal LNG and Arctic LNG.

The revised legislation also gives President Trump the authority to temporarily waive sanctions if he believes doing so is in the national interest of the United States.