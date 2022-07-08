Tokyo: Japan’s Former Prime and country’s longest-serving leader, Shinzo Abe, died on Friday hours after he was shot while campaigning for a parliamentary election at a drab traffic island in the western city of Nara. A man opened fire on Abe, 67, from behind with an apparently homemade gun as he spoke at Nara, Japanese media reported. The incident shocked the country and world, as political violence in Japan is rare and guns are tightly controlled. It was the first time a sitting or former Japanese premier was assassinated since the days of prewar militarism in the 1936.Also Read - From Laying Foundation of Country's 1st Bullet Train to Attending Ganga Aarti With PM Modi: Shinzo Abe's Close Relationship With India

According to news agency Reuters, doctors struggled to save Abe but he died at 5:03 p.m. (0803 GMT), about five and a half hours after being shot. He bled to death from two deep wounds, one on the right side of his neck, a doctor told a nationally televised news conference. The former leader had no vital signs when he was brought in.

As the world is trying to come to terms with the horrific incident, here is a look at 10 prominent assassinations across the globe:

1. Abraham Lincoln

Abraham Lincoln, the 16th President of the United States of America, was assassinated on April 14, 1865. In 1862, Lincoln had the issued the Emancipation Proclamation, seeking the abolishment of slavery. His killer, John Wilkes Booth, an outspoken advocate of slavery, shot him while he was watching a play at Ford's Theatre in Washington DC without any bodyguards. Booth crept up from behind and shot him in the head at point-blank range. Booth was shot dead by Federal troops after he refused to surrender on April 26, 1865.

2. Marie-François Sadi Carnot

French President Marie-François Sadi Carnot, who served the country from December 1887 until 1894 was was stabbed by Italian anarchist Sante Geronimo Caserio in the liver on June 24, 1894, while giving a speech at Lyon. Though Carnot’s presidency occurred during tumultuous times for France, he managed to maintain his popularity throughout. Carnot died on June 25, 1894, and later his killer was also executed as a punishment.

3. Mahatma Gandhi

One of the world’s most famous leaders, Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi, popularly knows as Mahatma Gandhi, was killed on 30 January 1948. Gandhi, a lawyer and social activist, was the main perpetrator of the Indian Independence Movement against the Britishers during the early and mid 20th centuries. He was shot 3 times in the chest, while he was going to attend a prayer ceremony in New Delhi. His assassinator Nathuram Godse blamed Gandhi for the Partition and subsequent suffering faced by the people. According to Godse, instead of protesting against the atrocities faced by the minorities in Pakistan, Gandhi was busy fasting.

4. Martin Luther King Jr

A social activist, Martin Luther King Jr led the civil rights movement In US during the 1950s until he was assassinated in 1968. His contribution to the movement was paramount in removing the legal segregation of African-American people in parts of the USA. His killer James Earl Ray shot him fatally while he was standing on the balcony of a motel room. The assassination led to a period of national mourning that helped speed up the passage of an equal housing bill — the last major legislative achievement of the civil rights era.

5. Aldo Moro

Aldo Moro, who served as President of Italy from 1963 to 1968, was killed a left-wing fanatic group on May 9, 1978. He was abducted by the group and demanded the release of their imprisoned comrades. The Italian government refused to set them free and thus Moro was kept detained for 2 months by the group and later shot more than 10 times.

6. John F Kennedy

John F Kennedy, one of United States most most charismatic President, who served from 1961 to 1963 was killed on November 22nd, 1963. Kennedy was shot twice by Lee Harvey Oswald while his motorcade drove through Dallas, Texas, in 1963. His killer Oswald was also gunned down two days later by a night club owner. Many believed a larger conspiracy behind Kennedy’s assassination but nothing could be proven.

7. Indira Gandhi

India’s first woman Prime Minister, Indira Gandhi, who served the country for 15 years – from 1969 to 1984 – until her death, was shot by two of her own bodyguards, Satwant Singh and Beant Singh, on the morning of 31st October 1984. Gandhi had carried out a military attack in Punjab for clearing out separatists that were demanding Khalistan. The operation led to resentment among the Sikh community and Indira Gandhi’s assassination was seen as revenge.

8. Rajiv Gandhi

Former Prime Minister of India, Rajiv Gandhi, who served the country from 1984 to 1989 was assassinated in May, 1991, by Thenmozhi Rajaratnam, a member of the Sri Lankan separatist organization. Rajaratnam strapped a bomb around him and blew it up, killing Rajiv Gandhi and at least 14 others.

9. Yitzhak Rabin

The Israeli prime minister Yitzhak Rabin was shot dead by Yigal Amir, a right-wing extremist, at a rally in Tel Aviv November 4, 1995. Rabin was working to establish peace between Israel and Palestine. Since his death, there has been no peace deal between the two nations.

10. Benazir Bhutto

Benazir Bhutto, who was Prime Minister of Pakistan from 1988 to 1990 and again from 1993 to 1996, was killed in a suicide bombing at an election rally in Rawalpindi in December 2007. Her assassination led to popular support for her party — the Pakistan Peoples’ Party — which won the largest number of seats in the polls held two months later.