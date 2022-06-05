London: Britain went into full celebration mode on Saturday to honour Queen Elizabeth II’s 70 years on the throne, with a “party at the palace” concert that featured an array of stars including Diana Ross, Alicia Key and Andrea Bocelli. The concert outside the queen’s central London residence was the climax of the third day of public events to mark the 96-year-old monarch’s record-breaking Platinum Jubilee, and saw around 22,000 ticket-holders pack a purpose-built 360-degree stage, according to a report by news agency AFP. Tens of thousands more people thronged the city centre to attend the concert while millions watched on live broadcast on BBC on radio, television and online, was no less grand in scale.Also Read - Johnny Depp Makes Surprise Cameo At UK Concert After Closing Of Arguments In Defamation Trail | WATCH Video

As per reports, the 'party at the palace' as rockers Queen + Adam Lambert opened the star-studded show with renditions of "We Will Rock You", "Don't Stop Me Now" and "We Are The Champions". Motown legend Diana Ross was a star attraction at the event, which also featured artists including Italian opera star Andrea Bocelli and James Bond composer Hans Zimmer, in a marked shift in tone from the jubilee's first two days.

Others set to take the stage include Alicia Keys, Rod Stewart, George Ezra and Eurovision 2022 runner-up Sam Ryder. Elton John has recorded a tribute.

As Saturday’s concert got started, the monarch made a surprise on-screen appearance, starring in a comedic pre-recorded scene taking tea with Britain’s beloved children’s book and film character Paddington Bear. “Happy Jubilee, ma’am, and thank you. For everything,” the bear told her.

“That’s very kind,” the queen replied, before the pair began to tap out the drum beat to “We Will Rock You” on their tea saucers with silver spoons.

Despite the queen’s absence, spirits were high during an event that culminated with appearances by the monarch’s family members. Her son and grandson, prince Charles and his son Prince William paid tribute to the queen in separate speeches that honored the past and looked to the future.

Images of Queen Elizabeth II were projected onto Buckingham Palace as Duran Duran perform during the Platinum Jubilee concert. The queen — the longest-reigning monarch in British history — was not attending the two-and-a-half-hour event in person but was watching on television in Windsor Castle.

On Thursday, the first day of celebrations, she made two public appearances to huge crowds on the Buckingham Palace balcony, and then travelled to Windsor to attend a beacon-lighting ceremony. The effort, after months battling difficulties walking and standing, left her in “some discomfort”, Buckingham Palace said. She withdrew from a Friday church service of thanksgiving and missed the flat-racing showcase The Derby Saturday for only the fourth time since 1952.

Sunday will see millions of people share food at “Big Jubilee Lunch” picnics and take part in a musical and creative public pageant with a cast of 10,000. Ed Sheeran will round off the celebrations Sunday, singing his 2017 hit “Perfect”.