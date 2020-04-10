New Delhi: From bringing life to a standstill to disrupting lives and destroying economies, coronavirus has emerged as one of the biggest threats of our times. The deadly virus has now taken more 88,000 than lives around the world, with growing cases by the day. Also Read - Coronavirus: Boris Johnson's Condition Improves, Moved Out of Intensive Care

The novel virus could really hit anyone, anytime and no one is exempt. It has also infected some of the famous world leaders which includes:

Boris Johnson: On March 27, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was tested positive for the new coronavirus, and said he is experiencing mild symptoms. On April 6, he was admitted to the ICU in London after experiencing severe respiratory symptoms. As of today, he is out of the ICU and is on the road to a remarkable recovery.

Yaakov Litzman: On April 2, Israeli Health Minister Yaakov Litzman and his wife, also contracted the virus and went into isolation following guidelines.

Matt Hancock: Following Boris Johnson, Britain’s Health Secretary Matt Hancock became the second high-ranking UK government member to confirm his Covid-19 diagnosis on March 27.

Prince Charles: On March 25, the first member of the royal family, Prince Charles, said that he tested positive for the virus after he had been ‘displaying mild symptoms.’ A week later, he was out of self-isolation.

Michel Barnier: On March 19, EU’s chief Brexit negotiator became the first senior Brussels policymaker to confirm that he has Covid-19.

Begona Gomez: On March 15, Spain’s government said that the wife of Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, Begona Gomez has tested positive for the new coronavirus. It said Gomez and the prime minister are in good health and following the instructions of medical authorities at their residence in La Moncloa Palace in Madrid.

Sophie Trudeau: On March 11, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s wife Sophie tested positive for coronavirus after attending a charity event in London. Following her diagnosis, Justin Trudeau too went into a self-quarantine. However, she recovered from the illness on March 29.

Nadine Dorris: UK health minister Nadine Dorris became the first MP to be diagnosed with coronavirus and was put under self-isolation on March 10.

Franck Reister: France’s culture minister Franck Reister tested positive for COVID-19 on March 9. Riester is believed to have come into have contact with coranavirus at the country’s lower house National Assembly, where a cluster of five cases had been confirmed.