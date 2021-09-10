New Delhi: Making it compulsory for all to get vaccinated in the wake of the COVID outbreak, the Punjab government on Friday decided to send its state employees on compulsory leave who have not been given the first dose of COVID vaccine. However, it is not just Punjab, many countries across the globe have taken such measures to make their citizens get vaccinated against the deadly infection. Notably, these measures have been taken to protect the people from the disease, and to ensure that those who are vaccinated do not have to pay the price for continued vaccine hesitancy of those who are not. The US recently made such law and wanted the companies to ensure their workers are vaccinated or tested.Also Read - Karnataka Lockdown: Night Curfew Must Continue Till Festive Season is Over, Say Cabinet Ministers Amid COVID Third Wave Fear

Punjab: In an effort to intensify the vaccine drive in the state, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Friday announced that government employees who fail to take even the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine for any reason other than medical one will be compulsorily sent on leave after September 15. This strong measure was announced to ensure that vaccinated people do not pay the price for continued vaccine hesitancy of those who have not taken their shots. Also Read - IRCTC Latest News: Railways Plans To Resume Normal Services Of Passenger Trains In Phased Manner This Month, Says Report

United States: Recently, US President Joe Biden announced strict new rules which will directly affect an estimated 80 million people. The rule needed the companies with more than 100 workers to ensure they all or vaccinated or take weekly tests. Among the US states and cities to issue their own regulations, California and New York City are demanding the same from public sector workers. Also Read - Kerala School Reopening: We Are Seriously Considering, Says CM Pinarayi Vijayan

China: The same rule has also been implanted in China as some 20 local authorities including the city of Chuxiong in Yunnan province said that unvaccinated residents over 18 will soon no longer be admitted to hospitals, schools or on public transport.

Saudi Arabia: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia said that only vaccinated employees can enter their workplaces and Riyadh has decided that anyone using public transport or entering a government or private establishment also must be jabbed.

France: France has also implemented such law and asked its healthcare staff, retirement home workers and others working with vulnerable people to get vaccinated.

Greece: In Greece, the health workers in both the public and private sectors have been asked to get vaccinated since September 1.

Italy: The government of Italy said that the doctors and health workers must get vaccinated or face being banned from working directly with patients. Vaccinations will be compulsory for retirement home workers from October 10.

Britain: The UK also said that from November 11 anyone working or volunteering in a care home will need to be fully vaccinated.

Canada: Justin Trudeau’s government has recently announced that it would require all federal workers to be vaccinated by the end of September and most commercial rail, air and ship passengers to also have shots.